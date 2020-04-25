Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 575.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 242,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 91,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

