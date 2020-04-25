Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

