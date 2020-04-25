AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

