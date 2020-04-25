Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

