Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 575.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

