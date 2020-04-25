AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc. Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Home Depot Inc Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.
Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc.
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co.
Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
