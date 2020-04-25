Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 4th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

