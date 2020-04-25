James Investment Research Inc. Sells 20,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

