Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 323 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total transaction of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $223.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.04. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $154.52 and a twelve month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

