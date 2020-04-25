Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

