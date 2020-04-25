16,604 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

