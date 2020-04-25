Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

