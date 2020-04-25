Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 55.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

