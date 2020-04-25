PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.