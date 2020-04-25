Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

