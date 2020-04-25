Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

