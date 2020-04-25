PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

