Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

