Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $136.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

