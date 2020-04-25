Cedar Capital LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.47.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

