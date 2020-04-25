AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

