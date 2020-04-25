Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

