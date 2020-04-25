690 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.74.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

