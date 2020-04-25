Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 17,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 180,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 185.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,652,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,591,000 after buying an additional 1,722,113 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 122,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

