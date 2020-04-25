Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after buying an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.