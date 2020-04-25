Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 118,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $119,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.