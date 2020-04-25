Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.