Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

