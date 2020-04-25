Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

