James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,379 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

