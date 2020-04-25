Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.