Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

