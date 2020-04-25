Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

