Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

