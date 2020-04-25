Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Twitter by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 1,370.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 848,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock worth $9,253,690. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

