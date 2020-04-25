Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $227.98 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

