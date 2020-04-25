Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,853 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.