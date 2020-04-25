Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $277.69

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.69 and last traded at $274.48, with a volume of 48542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

