1776 Wealth LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,633,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,263,000 after acquiring an additional 142,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

