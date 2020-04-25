1776 Wealth LLC Invests $85,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Ford Motor by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 82,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 57.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 71,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 12.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 49,924 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

