PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

