PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Focused Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $94,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 283,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 200.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $368,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

