Cedar Capital LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

