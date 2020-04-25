Cedar Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

