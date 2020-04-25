Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

