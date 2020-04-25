Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 18,768 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 170.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

