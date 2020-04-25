Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 81,957 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,957 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 66,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 252,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 214,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

