Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VF in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.94.

Shares of VF stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in VF in the third quarter worth $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in VF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

