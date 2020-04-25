Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Travelers Companies Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

TRV opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

