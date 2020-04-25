Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,848 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 677,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 45.0% during the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

